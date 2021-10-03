Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.37 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

