Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 204,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Apple by 159.9% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

