Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

