FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

