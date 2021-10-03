FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

