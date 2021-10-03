G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.