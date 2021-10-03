G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSQD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,555. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth about $385,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

