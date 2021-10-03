Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

