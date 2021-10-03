Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GALKF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

