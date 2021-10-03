Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GALKF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78.
About Galantas Gold
