Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

