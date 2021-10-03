Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 81.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

