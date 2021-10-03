General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

