Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

