Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Get Gentera alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.