George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

WNGRF opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

