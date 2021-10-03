Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 719,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,013. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

