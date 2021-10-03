Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$88.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.6591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.