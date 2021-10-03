GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

