Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BOTZ opened at $36.12 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

