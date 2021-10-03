Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.97. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 813,615 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$348.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

