Graviocoin Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $485.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00354471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

