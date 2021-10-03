Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

