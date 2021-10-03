Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.98 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

