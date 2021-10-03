Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

