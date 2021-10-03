Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 211.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,798 shares of company stock worth $17,360,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

