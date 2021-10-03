Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

