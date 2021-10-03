Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,168 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

