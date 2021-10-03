Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 23,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Green Plains by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Green Plains by 28.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

