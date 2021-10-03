Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 23,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.
GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Green Plains by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Green Plains by 28.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the period.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
