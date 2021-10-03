Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

GTEC opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

