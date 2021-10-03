Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 2,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GRBMF remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

