Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $125.01

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.01, but opened at $117.22. Guardant Health shares last traded at $109.94, with a volume of 7,834 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

