Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.86

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.86 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 178.36 ($2.33). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 137,119 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £561.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 9,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

