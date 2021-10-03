Head-To-Head Comparison: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) versus American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11% Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Well and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 6 0 2.46 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.65%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 8.83 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -3.93 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.10 -$1.41 million ($0.01) -166.00

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Well beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

