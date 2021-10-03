Head-To-Head Comparison: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) versus Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inotiv and Bitcoin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Bitcoin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 8.05 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -87.31 Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

