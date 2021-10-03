Head-To-Head Comparison: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Niu Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 23.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.48%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $374.61 million 4.66 $3.96 million $0.33 69.39

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 7.34% 22.23% 11.42%

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

