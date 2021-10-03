Head to Head Contrast: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) vs. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fastly and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -55.22% -16.57% -9.93% Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fastly and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 3 10 0 0 1.77 Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.86%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 16.26 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -50.70 Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.93 -$30.95 million $0.82 94.78

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Fastly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

