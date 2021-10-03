Head-To-Head Survey: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 168.12%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -8,058.18% -73.19% -40.69% TELA Bio -130.59% -70.07% -38.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 332.86 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.15 TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.33 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.83

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motus GI beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

