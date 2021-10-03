Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,951 shares of company stock worth $7,893,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 252,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

