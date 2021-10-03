Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $44.47 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,617.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $275.26 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

