Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $48.73 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4,151.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $48,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 180,613 shares of company stock worth $3,612,450 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

