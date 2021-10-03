Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.