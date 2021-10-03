Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

