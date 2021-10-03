Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 529,761 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,761 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $60,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,675,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,634,000 after buying an additional 165,687 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 121,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

