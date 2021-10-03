Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

