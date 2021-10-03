Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heska were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $256.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,348.11 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.