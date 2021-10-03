Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

HESM stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

