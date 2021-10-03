Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 9,176,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

