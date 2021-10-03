Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in September

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 123,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

