Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

