Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

HLMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,086. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

