Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 81.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 12.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 65.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

